Al-Abbas Holy Shrine distributes 15,000 meals to visitors on Friday Night (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Hospitality Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine provided 15,000 meals to visitors visiting the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) on Friday.

The department's assistant head, Mr. Hassan Muhammad Hashim, stated, "The department's staff prepared 15,000 meals and distributed them to visitors through three main distribution points, ensuring a smooth distribution process and reaching the largest possible number of visitors."

He added, "The process begins with preparing and packaging the meals within the hospitality center, then moving on to packing and wrapping them, transporting them to the distribution points, and finally serving them to the visitors arriving in Karbala to perform the Ziyarat rituals."



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