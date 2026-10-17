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Al-Abbas Holy Shrine distributes 15,000 meals to visitors on Friday Night (+Photos)

17 October 2026 - 09:56
News ID: 1878951
Source: Al-Kafeel News
Al-Abbas Holy Shrine distributes 15,000 meals to visitors on Friday Night (+Photos)

The Hospitality Department at the Al-Abbas Holy Shrine distributed 15,000 meals to visitors on Friday through three main distribution points. The meals were prepared, packaged, and transported from the hospitality center to ensure an organized and efficient distribution process.

ABNA24 - The Hospitality Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine provided 15,000 meals to visitors visiting the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) on Friday.

The department's assistant head, Mr. Hassan Muhammad Hashim, stated, "The department's staff prepared 15,000 meals and distributed them to visitors through three main distribution points, ensuring a smooth distribution process and reaching the largest possible number of visitors."

He added, "The process begins with preparing and packaging the meals within the hospitality center, then moving on to packing and wrapping them, transporting them to the distribution points, and finally serving them to the visitors arriving in Karbala to perform the Ziyarat rituals."

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On Friday.. 15,000 meals are provided by the hospitality department for the visitors of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
On Friday.. 15,000 meals are provided by the hospitality department for the visitors of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
On Friday.. 15,000 meals are provided by the hospitality department for the visitors of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
On Friday.. 15,000 meals are provided by the hospitality department for the visitors of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
On Friday.. 15,000 meals are provided by the hospitality department for the visitors of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
On Friday.. 15,000 meals are provided by the hospitality department for the visitors of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
On Friday.. 15,000 meals are provided by the hospitality department for the visitors of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
On Friday.. 15,000 meals are provided by the hospitality department for the visitors of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
On Friday.. 15,000 meals are provided by the hospitality department for the visitors of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
On Friday.. 15,000 meals are provided by the hospitality department for the visitors of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas

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