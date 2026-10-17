Al-Abbas Holy Shrine holds its central celebration of birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine held its annual central celebration of the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab (peace be upon her) in the courtyard of the Qibla Gate of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

The celebration was attended by Dr. Afdal al-Shami, a member of the shrine's board of directors, along with several department heads, officials, and staff members, as well as a large gathering of visitors.

The celebration began with a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by a speech from the General Secretariat of the Holy Shrine, delivered by Sheikh Ali Mouhan, head of its Religious Affairs Department. In his speech, Sheikh Mouhan offered congratulations to those present and to the Muslim Ummah on the blessed occasion of the birth anniversary, recalling aspects of her noble life (peace be upon her), her unwavering support for her brother, Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him), her role in the tragic Battle of Karbala, and her bearing the responsibility of completing his blessed revolution despite all the calamities and tragedies she endured.

Dr. Al-Shami stated that "the Holy Shrine is keen to commemorate the occasions of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them), including the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab (peace be upon her)," noting that "this event represents a remembrance of her noble life and great deeds."

He added that "the celebration included several activities, including the recitation of a collection of vernacular and classical Arabi



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