Six Royan Institute researchers included in World's Top 2% Scientists list

AhlulBayt News Agency: In the latest international assessment of researchers’ scientific performance for 2025, six researchers from Royan Institute, affiliated with the Academic Center for Education, Culture and Research (ACECR), have been included in the list of the World’s Top 2% Scientists.

This achievement reflects the continued international scientific presence and research contributions of Royan Institute’s researchers.

According to the Public Relations and International Affairs Office of Royan Institute, six researchers from the Institute have been recognized in the latest edition of the World’s Top 2% Scientists list, published on October 7, 2026. The researchers were selected based on their scientific performance and the impact of their research in 2025.

The recognized researchers are Dr. Hossein Baharvand, Dr. Mohammad Hossein Nasr-Esfahani, Dr. Mohammad Reza Baghban Islami, Dr. Reza Omrani-Samani, Dr. Masoud Vosough, and Dr. Ashraf Moini.

The World’s Top 2% Scientists list is a widely recognized international assessment of researchers’ scientific impact. It is compiled using data from the Scopus citation database in collaboration with Stanford University and published by Elsevier. Researchers across various scientific fields and subfields are evaluated using a range of citation-based and research-performance indicators, including the number of citations, the Hirsch index (h-index), and the composite C-score.

The representation of Royan Institute researchers on this list in recent years also highlights the Institute’s sustained scientific capacity. According to the reported figures, five Royan Institute researchers were included in the list in 2023, four in 2024, and five in 2025. In the latest assessment, the number of recognized researchers from Royan Institute has risen to six.

The inclusion of Royan Institute researchers in this international assessment underscores their scientific standing and their contributions to knowledge generation and the advancement of biomedical research.

Royan Institute extends its congratulations to the recognized researchers and the entire Royan community, wishing them continued success in advancing scientific knowledge, conducting impactful research, and further strengthening the country’s position in the global scientific community.

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