Mamosta Molla Abbas Mahmoudi: World without Iranian civilization is devoid of identity

ABNA24 - The Friday Prayer Leader of Baneh Vareh, criticizing the statements of the US Secretary of State about Iran, said: "Iran's ancient civilization and its deep connection with Islamic culture is a proud heritage that holds a prominent place in world history."

Mamosta Molla Abbas Mahmoudi,referring to the recent statements of Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State, during his trip to Greece, stated: "His remarks contained insulting content toward Iran's ancient and proud civilization – a civilization that is always considered one of the valuable cultural and historical assets of the world."



The Friday Prayer Leader of Baneh Vareh added: "Insulting the culture and civilization of the Iranian nation, more than anything else, expresses the inability of opponents to understand the historical and cultural greatness of this land, because Iran, over thousands of years, has always been the cradle of culture, knowledge, and an influential civilization."



Emphasizing Iran's historical background, he stated: "The Iranian nation, from the distant past until now, has been the inheritor of a great civilization – a civilization whose works and achievements are still visible in various parts of world history and culture."



Mamosta Mahmoudi continued: "Today, Iranian culture, in its connection with Islamic culture and teachings, has formed a valuable civilizational capacity whose role and position in the cultural and historical developments of the world cannot be ignored."



The Friday Prayer Leader of Baneh Vareh noted: "A significant portion of historical studies and works worldwide is dedicated to examining Iran's civilization and the cultural achievements of this nation, and this very fact is evidence of the importance and influence of this historical heritage."



In conclusion, this Sunni scholar emphasized: "The historical and cultural identity of the Iranian nation has deep roots, and insulting statements cannot diminish the value and position of this ancient heritage in world history."



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