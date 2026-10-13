School classes disrupted in southern Nablus as Israeli closures affect thousands of students

ABNA24 - The Israeli military blockade on several towns and villages in southern Nablus has prevented 59 teachers and three principals from reaching their schools, disrupting classes and depriving thousands of students of education.

“The closure of roads and gates, along with restrictions on the movement of educational cadres, poses major challenges to maintaining regular school attendance,” Samer al-Jamal, director general of education in southern Nablus, said.

Al-Jamal’s remarks came during a visit to the village of Madama, south of Nablus, on Monday morning to support teachers and inspect conditions at local schools affected by military closures.

Jamal accused the Israeli occupation army of directly targeting the educational process and denying Palestinian students their right to reach their schools.

“Our schools will remain open, we will continue to stand by our teachers, and we will not allow the siege to deprive our students of their right to education,” he emphasized.

The Israeli occupation forces closed the entrances of Madama village at dawn Sunday, blocking access to and from the village, including its northern entrance, the road linking it to Burin, and the two roads connecting it with Asira al-Qibliya, restricting the movement of residents, students and educational staff.



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