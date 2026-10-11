UN Warns Nearly Two Million Gazans Face Winter Without Adequate Shelter

ABNA24 - Nearly all of Gaza’s population of some two million people urgently require shelter assistance as winter approaches, with barely 17 percent of identified winter needs covered so far, the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration (IOM) warned on Friday.

After years of displacement and widespread destruction, Palestinians are facing another winter without adequate protection from rain, cold and severe flooding.

The IOM said severe funding shortages and restrictions imposed by Israeli authorities on the entry of critical aid are worsening the crisis, according to Al-Jazeera.“Families who have already endured repeated displacement and devastating loss must be able to face the winter in safety and dignity,” IOM Director General Amy Pope said.

“Shelter materials must enter quickly, predictably and at the scale required,” Pope added.

The agency, alongside its humanitarian partners, has identified nearly 1.8 million displaced people residing in high-risk flood zones. It said floodwaters could damage remaining shelters, destroy families’ remaining possessions and force people into further displacement.



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