Israeli forces kill Palestinian man in West Bank as settler attacks intensify

ABNA24 - Israeli occupation forces have killed a Palestinian man in the southern West Bank, as tensions continue to simmer across the occupied territory amid a surging pogrom by illegal settlers, often supported by the Israeli military.

The official Palestinian WAFA news agency, citing the Ministry of Health, reported that Israeli forces fatally shot 32-year-old Shadi Ahmad Ibrahim Ajarmeh, near the Nabi Yunis junction north of the city of al-Khlail, on Friday evening.

The report added that Israeli troops are withholding his body. Two young Palestinian men were also injured shortly after midnight during an Israeli military raid on the city of Ariha.

On Saturday, several Israeli military vehicles rolled into the town of Tammun, south of Tubas, and the regime’s forces ransacked multiple homes.

Kamal Bani Odeh, director of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society in Tubas, said Israeli soldiers surrounded a house and ordered a young man to surrender. No information was available on whether anyone inside had been abducted.

Meanwhile, Israeli soldiers shot and wounded Palestinian photojournalist Issam Rimawi on Saturday, while he was covering Palestinians’ harvest of olives near Ramallah.

Local sources said farmers in Deir Nidham village had appealed to activists for assistance after attacks by illegal Israeli settlers prevented them from accessing their agricultural land.

The farmers, accompanied by a large group of activists, returned to their fields. Settlers then arrived and attacked them as they harvested olives.

Israeli soldiers later arrived at the site, protected the settlers and fired tear gas and rubber bullets at the Palestinians.

Rimawi, who works for the official Turkish Anadolu news agency, was struck in the right calf by a rubber bullet and taken to a nearby hospital to receive treatment.

He said soldiers opened fire despite the journalists wearing press vests and helmets identifying them as members of the media.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), at least 79 Palestinians, including 19 children, have been killed in the occupied West Bank since the start of 2026 as a result of vicious attacks and atrocities perpetrated by illegal settlers or Israeli military personnel.

At least 1,870 Palestinians have sustained injuries as well.

Pogroms in al-Mughayyir have predominantly concentrated on the only access road, where vehicles have consistently been subjected to attack, according to OCHA.

Eleven Palestinians were wounded in an attack on August 20.

Israeli settlers have carried out more than 14,742 attacks across the West Bank, including East al-Quds, since October 2023, killing 66 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.



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