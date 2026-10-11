Hind Rajab Foundation Files ICC Complaint Against Israeli Medical Association Over Palestinian Detainee Abuse

ABNA24 - The Hind Rajab Foundation has filed a lawsuit before the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague against the “Israeli Medical Association”, alongside various physicians and senior officials within Israeli occupation’s ministries of health and defense, accusing them of complicity in the torture and mistreatment of Palestinian detainees since October 7.

The lawsuit asserts that medical teams were compelled to treat detainees while they remained handcuffed and blindfolded, and that severe restrictions were imposed on transferring them to civilian hospitals.

According to the Hind Rajab Foundation, at least 29 detainees died at the facility by November 2025 as a result of physical violence or medical neglect. The complaint alleges that those implicated are suspected of committing war crimes, crimes against humanity, and acts of genocide.



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