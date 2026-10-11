Ansarallah Warns Saudi Arabia of “Terrifying” New Phase Targeting Critical Infrastructure

ABNA24 - In a sharp political and military escalation, Sanaa issued fresh threats against Saudi Arabia on Saturday, vowing a “terrifying” upcoming phase that will target infrastructure far beyond airports and oil facilities.

Leadership figures within Ansarallah movement delivered direct escalatory messages to Riyadh, asserting that previous operations against airports and Saudi Aramco facilities served merely as a “test bed” for what is to come.

The remarks came from Mohammed al-Frah, a member of the political bureau of Ansarallah, who wrote in a post on the X platform: “For the record, Saudi airports and Aramco were a test bed, whereas critical and sensitive targets are left for the coming phases.”

Al-Frah added, “As promised by our Armed Forces—represented by the Minister of Defense, the Chief of General Staff, and the official Spokesperson—Yemen has made full preparations to ensure its complete liberation, and will target decision-making centers if Saudi Arabia crosses the red lines.”

This statement follows an announcement by the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation regarding the temporary suspension of operational activities at King Khalid International Airport in the capital, Riyadh, following multiple missile strikes launched by Sanaa forces.

In response, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged citizens whose travel has been disrupted by the suspension or delay of flights bound for King Khalid International Airport to contact Saudi diplomatic missions in their respective countries to request assistance and receive necessary guidance.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he had just learned of the attack targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, noting that he would “make a decision regarding the recent developments.” Trump added that the U.S. might participate in strikes on Sanaa and is currently studying the matter.



/129