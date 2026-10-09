Senior cleric: Iran not to reopen Hormuz until its conditions are fully met

Tehran’s Friday prayers leader Hojatoleslam Haj Ali-Akbari says that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until Iran's conditions are fully met by the enemy.

Speaking during Friday Prayers sermon in the Iranian capital, the interim prayers leader stressed that Iran has announced its conditions and would decide on its next steps once those conditions are met.

Haj Ali-Akbari emphasized the changing balance of power in the region and said that recent developments showed that resistance, regional security and the future of the U.S. presence in West Asia would remain among the key factors shaping the region’s future equations.

The Tehran Friday prayer leader stressed that the seven conditions announced by Iran had to be fulfilled, after which Iran would decide on its next steps.

Regarding the Strait of Hormuz, he said any expectation that the strait would reopen before Iran’s conditions are fulfilled is nothing more than an illusion, adding that the situation would continue until the specified conditions are met.