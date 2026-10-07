Yemeni Forces Say They Foiled Saudi-Backed Advances Toward Bab al-Mandab

ABNA24 - Yemen’s armed declared on Tuesday it had thwarted several attempts by Saudi-backed military buildups to advance toward the Bab al-Mandab Strait, forcing them to withdraw and retreat, and stressing that they had made no progress.

In a statement, military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Sarie explained that the buildups were targeted with 10 ballistic missiles, noting that the operation resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries and the destruction of a large number of military vehicles.

The statement came less than an hour after the spokesman reported that Sanaa forces had confronted and expelled Saudi-backed military buildups as they attempted to advance toward Sanaa forces’ positions southwest of Al-Wazi’iyah, destroying a number of their vehicles and armored vehicles and leaving dozens killed or wounded.



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