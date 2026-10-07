Yemeni Forces Says Over 200 Saudi-Backed Fighters Killed or Wounded in Recent Strikes

ABNA24 - Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF] spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said more than 200 personnel from Saudi-backed forces were killed or wounded in a series of strikes carried out in recent hours against their military concentrations.

Saree said the YAF conducted dozens of operations targeting Saudi-backed forces east of Al-Jawf Governorate, causing significant casualties and setting several military vehicles ablaze. He also reported strikes against military concentrations east of Ragwan in Marib Governorate, which resulted in additional fatalities and injuries and the destruction of military vehicles.

The YAF spokesperson said Yemeni forces would continue targeting Saudi-backed military concentrations in the remaining districts of Taiz Governorate, describing the opposing forces as being in widespread disarray, with some personnel fleeing the battlefield.

The YAF also rejected reports of territorial losses, saying it had maintained full control over its battlefield gains and accusing its opponents of promoting what it described as “illusory victories” for political and military purposes.

Separately, a military source cited by Saba News Agency said the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out more than 20 strikes against Saudi troop concentrations between Ras Al-Arah and Al-Suqaya. The source said the attacks left dozens of personnel dead or wounded and destroyed or set fire to several military vehicles, with some wounded reportedly transported to hospitals in Aden and Lahij.

The source also rejected reports carried by Saudi-aligned media outlets, accusing them of presenting fabricated battlefield victories. According to the source, Yemeni forces are continuing their operations to push Saudi-backed military concentrations out of districts across Taiz Governorate.



/129