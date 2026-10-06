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Palestinian Martyred, Two Injured in Israeli Gunfire Near al-Khalil

6 October 2026 - 09:01
News ID: 1874347
Source: Palestine Info
Palestinian Martyred, Two Injured in Israeli Gunfire Near al-Khalil

A Palestinian was killed and two others were injured on Monday after the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) opened fire at a vehicle near the entrance of Bani Naim town, east of al-Khalil in the southern West Bank.

ABNA24 - A Palestinian was killed and two others were injured on Monday after the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) opened fire at a vehicle near the entrance of Bani Naim town, east of al-Khalil in the southern West Bank.

The Palestinian authority of civil affairs said the two injured Palestinians were reported to be in serious and moderate condition.

The martyr was identified as 41-year-old Mahmoud Addis, from the city of Yatta in southern al-Khalil.

Initial information provided no details regarding the identities of the wounded citizens or the motive behind the shooting attack on the car.

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