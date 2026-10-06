International Youth Interfaith Dialogue Forum held in Dagestan

AhlulBayt News Agency: The 13th edition of the International Youth Interfaith Dialogue Forum took place in the Republic of Dagestan, Russia, earlier this month.

According to the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Tatarstan, in societies characterized by diverse religions, ethnicities, and cultures, young people serve as a vital bridge for fostering coexistence and strengthening mutual respect, balancing openness toward others with the preservation of each group's religious and cultural identity.

The 13th International Youth Interfaith Dialogue Forum, themed “Dialogue for the Future: Youth, Faith, Unity,” commenced on October 1, 2026, in Makhachkala, the capital of the Republic of Dagestan. The event, which ran until October 4, brought together representatives from official bodies, religious institutions, and civil society, alongside experts and young people from various regions of Russia and other countries.

The forum was organized through the joint efforts of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Republic of Dagestan and the Foundation for the Support of Islamic Culture, Science, and Education, with the backing of the Ministry of National Policy and Religious Affairs of the Republic of Dagestan.

Participants included representatives from Muslim spiritual administrations across Russia, the Russian Orthodox Church, and the Jewish community, as well as officials, experts, youth, and guests from Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan.

The discussions focused on interfaith and inter-ethnic dialogue, countering terrorist and extremist ideologies among the youth, religious and moral education, preserving values, promoting unity and social cohesion, responsible information management, and cooperation between the government, religious institutions, and civil society organizations.

Kamil Samigullin, the Mufti of Tatarstan and head of the republic's Muslim Religious Board, emphasized that interfaith and inter-ethnic harmony is a fundamental prerequisite for social stability and economic prosperity.

He highlighted the long-standing religious and intellectual ties between the peoples of Tatarstan and Dagestan, explaining that for centuries—despite differing religious teachings and ethnic cultures—they have exchanged knowledge and traditions and benefited from one another in the realm of religious education.

The Mufti of Tatarstan stressed that managing interfaith relations requires wisdom and an understanding of each region's cultural realities, alongside mediation skills and the elevation of religious awareness within society. He warned that conflict, persecution, and discrimination lead to long-term social tensions and discord.

He explained that interfaith peace must remain a societal goal, emphasizing that friendship among people is a noble value.

Citing Verse 161 of Surah Al-An'am, he noted that Prophet Abraham (AS) is a shared figure in Islam, Christianity, and Judaism, and that doctrinal differences between religions do not negate the existence of shared values ​​that can serve as a foundation for dialogue and understanding.

Tagir Sutayev, Deputy Minister for National Policy and Religious Affairs of the Republic of Dagestan, emphasized that maintaining harmony in the republic—where representatives of diverse ethnic and religious groups live and interact within a shared social space—is a responsibility shared by the government, religious institutions, and civil society.

He highlighted the importance of passing on a culture of mutual respect, responsibility, and the ability to listen to others to new generations, while fostering cooperation among religious bodies, educational institutions, and experts, and supporting youth-oriented initiatives.

Meanwhile, Ravil Panchiev, the Mufti of St. Petersburg, discussed his experience in religious and educational work in the city, stressing the importance of respecting all people—regardless of their background or religious affiliation—and preserving cultural and religious identity within the framework of interfaith dialogue.

Murad Ismailov, Head of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Republic of Dagestan, speaking on behalf of Sheikh Ahmad Afandi (the Mufti of Dagestan), underscored the significance of uniting representatives from various regions and countries around values ​​such as peace, constructive engagement, respect, and understanding, as well as the role of youth in preserving religious traditions and strengthening social unity.

The forum combined the concept of coexistence within a pluralistic society with the preservation of religious and cultural distinctiveness.

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