Senior Shia Cleric: Declining Takfiri Influence Shows Success of Islamic Proximity Efforts

ABNA24 - The founder of the University of Religions and Denominations described the declining influence of Takfiri groups as a tangible measure of the success of efforts to promote proximity among Islamic schools of thought.

In comments on the sidelines of a conference at the Islamic Research Foundation of Astan Quds Razavi in Mashhad, Hojjatoleslam Seyed Abolhassan Navvab said efforts to bring Islamic schools of thought closer together and reduce conflicts have emerged in different periods and continued in the contemporary era.

The cleric stressed that Islamic proximity can become sustainable only when it is based not only on political and social necessities but also on an intellectual and jurisprudential foundation.

Referring to the emergence of Takfiri groups in recent years, he said one of the signs of the success of Islamic proximity can be seen in the joint confrontation by Muslims against such groups.

“In Iraq, Shiite and Sunni Muslims stood against Daesh (ISIL or ISIS), and a similar experience also existed in Syria,” Navab said.

He described proximity and Takfir as “two opposing currents,” explaining that the weaker Islamic proximity becomes, the more opportunity Takfiri terrorist groups have to emerge and exert influence.

Conversely, he said, the stronger relations and convergence among Islamic schools of thought become, the more limited the space for Takfiri currents will be.

The cleric added that the marginalization of Takfiri groups and their failure to advance their objectives can be regarded as one of the signs of the success of the Islamic proximity movement.



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