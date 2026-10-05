Over 800 Palestinian Teachers Martyred in Israeli War on Gaza Since October 2023, Ministry Says

ABNA24 - The Palestinian education sector has suffered heavy losses amid Israel’s ongoing genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, with more than 800 teachers killed, 3,300 injured, and over 170 kidnaped since October 2023.

Marking “World Teachers’ Day,” the ministry of education said on Sunday that these figures underscore the scale of the damage inflicted on the Palestinian education sector.

However, the ministry affirmed that Palestinian “teachers remain committed to their educational mission despite killing, destruction, displacement, and arrest.”

This year’s World Teachers’ Day is being observed under the theme, “Standing with teachers: 60 years of protecting the profession, advancing its status and shaping our futures.”

For Palestinian teachers, however, this occasion comes amid a vastly different reality shaped by Israel’s aggressive practices, whose impacts have extended beyond schools and educational facilities to affect teachers, students, and all components of the educational process.



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