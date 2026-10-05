Senior Sanaa Official Warns of Saudi-US-Israeli Plot Against Holy Sites in Mecca

ABNA24 - A senior official in Sanaa has reported a joint Saudi, US, and Israeli plot targeting the holy city of Mecca, noting the plan aims to provoke Muslim sentiment and mobilize Islamic and international support against the Yemeni people.

Mohammad Al-Fareh, a member of the Ansarallah Political Bureau, stated that Riyadh is preparing the scheme to extract itself from a critical impasse caused by its military campaign. He added that the coalition seeks to force the international community to share the consequences of its regional policies by imperiling the holy sites.

Al-Fareh emphasized that Sanaa took the initiative to expose the plan to the global Muslim community, asserting that Yemenis remain deeply committed to the protection of the Holy Kaaba and the Sacred Mosque.

He further noted that recent accusations leveled by Saudi authorities serve as a prelude to dangerous steps on the ground, warning that Sanaa will not remain silent in the face of these fabrications.



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