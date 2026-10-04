Iran Intelligence Ministry Arrests 31 Suspects Linked to Four Security Networks in Kerman

ABNA24 - Iran’s Intelligence Ministry forces in the southern province of Kerman identified and arrested 31 members of four organized networks convicted of plotting to undermine security and damage public and private property.

The networks were identified in Sirjan County as part of ongoing operations against operatives carrying out an enemy plot to disrupt security and cause destruction in Iran.

According to a statement, the members had been organized into networks with names designed to attract teenagers and young people and had specific duties and plans for actively participating in nationwide calls for unrest.

The statement said the suspects had also been preparing to create street unrest and carry out acts of sabotage by producing large quantities of Molotov cocktails and making tools to destroy urban surveillance cameras and other equipment.

It added that the suspects had engaged in extensive acts of violence and vandalism during the unrest in early January, including setting fire to the governorate building, damaging banks and government offices, destroying public and private property, damaging urban surveillance cameras and buildings, and attacking a police station in an attempt to obtain weapons.



/129