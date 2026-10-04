Greek Orthodox Church Mourns Palestinian Christian Mother and Daughter Killed in Gaza Strike

ABNA24 - The Greek Orthodox Church in the Gaza Strip on Saturday mourned Maria Hafez Michel Al-Najjar and her daughter Maysa Khader Ibrahim Abu Dawood, who were k

illed in an Israeli airstrike on a residential apartment in Gaza City, a crime that left five Palestinians dead and others wounded.

The Israeli strike targeted the ground floor of the Al-Asala building near Haidar Square in the Al-Rimal neighborhood of western Gaza City, resulting in the deaths of five people, including four women, according to local sources.

The martyrs Maria Al-Najjar and her daughter Maysa belonged to the Palestinian Christian community. The strike also killed Dr. Yasmin Al-Bubo and her mother Haloum Al-Bubo, as well as 21-year-old Bilal Ali Khalil Odeh.

The Greek Orthodox Church expressed its sorrow over the loss of the mother and daughter, stressing that the crime is part of Israel’s ongoing assaults on civilians in Gaza, which have not spared places of worship or members of different religious communities.

The deaths of Maria and her daughter come as Israeli attacks continue across various areas of the Gaza Strip, with rising numbers of civilian casualties.

Following the massacre, the Palestinian movements Al-Ahrar and Al-Mujahideen affirmed that the targeting of the Al-Asala building reflects Israel’s indiscriminate aggression against Palestinians regardless of their religious affiliations, emphasizing that the crime struck women and civilians, including members of the Palestinian Christian community.

This crime of targeting a mother and her daughter forms yet another chapter in the ongoing assault on civilians in Gaza, where Palestinian families continue to pay the price of relentless Israeli bombardment, with casualties mounting inside homes and residential buildings.



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