Iran Seeks Cheaper, More Reliable Access to Space, Space Research Chief Says

ABNA24 - The head of the Iranian Space Research Center outlined plans to develop more economical and reliable access to space, saying the country is pursuing projects aimed at expanding space services and reducing mission failures.

Speaking at a press conference, Nader Mokari said this year’s slogan, “The Satellite Launcher Revolution,” is focused less on technology itself and more on ensuring easy, affordable and economically viable access to space so that space services can be provided continuously and accurately to various industries.

He said orbital transfer blocks are needed to move from low Earth orbits to higher orbits, adding that the space economy has become an important component of national economies.

Mokari said several major projects are being pursued by the Iranian Space Research Center under this year’s slogan. The Saman series project, which has already been underway at the center, is being continued with a new approach this year, including the use of liquid fuel alongside solid fuel for Saman satellite projects, he explained.

He also announced the development of two advanced 3D simulation software programs designed to reduce mission failures. The systems are used on the ground before launch to evaluate spacecraft performance and conduct tests that cannot be performed in space.

According to Mokari, the software can simulate various conditions that a satellite may encounter in space, allowing potential problems to be assessed before launch.



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