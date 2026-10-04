Sanaa Says 1,151 International Commercial Vessels Transited Bab al-Mandab in September

ABNA24 - The Sanaa-based Ministry of Transport and Public Works declared that 1,151 international commercial vessels transited the Bab al-Mandab Strait in both northbound and southbound directions during September.

In a report issued on Saturday, the ministry clarified 561 vessels sailed northbound, compared with 590 heading southbound, averaging nearly 39 vessels per day.

It affirmed that international maritime and commercial traffic through the strait continues to operate normally and steadily.

The ministry noted that the figures demonstrate the continued flow of commercial traffic through Bab al-Mandab and refute reports that the shipping lane has been closed or that international trade has been halted.

It explained that measures regulating maritime traffic target vessels affiliated with the Saudi regime, while other international commercial vessels continue to transit the strait.