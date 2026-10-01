Quran Can Serve as Means of Muslim Unity Worldwide

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): He was speaking at a training workshop on Quranic recitation, voice and melody organised by the Qom branch of the Majma al-Qurra Baltistan at the Qom Seminary.

Addressing the gathering, Sheikh Abidi highlighted the importance of the Quran, beautiful and accurate recitation, developing a close relationship with the scripture, reflecting on its verses and applying its teachings in daily life.

He said reciting the Quran in a beautiful voice is important, but Quranic recitation should not be limited to the pronunciation of words. Rather, it should lead to understanding, reflection and practical adherence to the teachings of the Quran.

Referring to Islamic traditions concerning the different stages of human existence — worldly life, the intermediate realm and the Hereafter — he said those seeking true success should strengthen their relationship with the Quran through three areas: learning, recitation and practice.

According to Sheikh Abidi, the Quran has a deeper impact on people's lives when they move beyond recitation to understanding its message, reflecting on its verses and implementing its teachings.

Quran as a Guide and Source of Healing

Sheikh Abidi described the Quran as a source of guidance, healing and spiritual well-being. He said that learning the Quran, reciting it correctly, reflecting on its verses and putting its teachings into practice can make it a guiding force in a person's life.

He also expressed concern that despite the importance attached to the Quran, many Muslims in some Islamic societies still lack familiarity with correct Quranic recitation, including the proper recitation required in prayer.

He stressed the need to promote Quranic culture, provide training in correct recitation and encourage younger generations to develop a stronger connection with the Quran.

Training Quran Reciters in Pakistan and South Asia

A major part of Sheikh Abidi's address focused on the need to train Quran reciters in South Asia, particularly Pakistan.

He said a Quran-oriented society needs a new generation of skilled reciters who are well versed in the principles of Quranic recitation. He called for Quranic activities and training programmes to be pursued with greater continuity, seriousness and commitment.

He also praised the Qom branch of Majma al-Qurra Baltistan for its efforts to promote Quranic culture, train reciters and organise Quran-related programmes.

Recognition of Quranic Services

Sheikh Abidi commended the Quranic activities of Hujjat al-Islam Dr. Sayyid Murtaza Alam al-Huda Rizvi, founder, teacher and international Quran reciter of Majma al-Qurra Baltistan; its head, Hujjat al-Islam Sayyid Fazal Shah Rizvi; and their colleagues and staff.

He said efforts to revive engagement with the Quran also contribute to the revival of the teachings and culture of the Ahl al-Bayt.

He urged participants to support and encourage those engaged in serving the Quran and promoting Quranic activities.

Quran and Muslim Unity

Addressing the role of the Quran in strengthening Muslim dignity and unity, Sheikh Abidi said that a return to the Quran and adherence to its teachings are essential for the advancement of the Muslim community.

He also referred to the role of the Islamic Revolution in promoting the teachings of the Quran and the Ahl al-Bayt and in creating greater space for Quranic learning and Islamic unity.

“Muslims' path to dignity lies in returning to the Quran and following its teachings,” he said, adding that the Quran can serve as an effective means of promoting unity and solidarity among Muslims worldwide.

He said individuals and communities that invest in Quranic education, recitation, reflection and the dissemination of Quranic culture can benefit from its teachings and blessings.

Concluding his remarks, Sheikh Abidi said Quranic training workshops should not be viewed merely as programmes for developing technical skills in recitation. Rather, he described them as an important step towards developing a deeper relat