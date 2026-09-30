Al-Abbas Holy Shrine Staff Prepare Prayer Areas for Visitors (+Photos)

ABNA24 - Staff from the Holy Courtyard Care Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine are preparing prayer areas for visitors within the precincts of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

Sayed Zain al-Abidin al-Quraishi, the department's deputy head, stated: "As part of the department staff's daily duties, we attend to the needs of visitors and worshippers within the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) by providing prayer and worship essentials and preparing designated spaces for these acts."

He added: "These tasks include preparing prayer areas, laying out carpets, distributing Ziyarat booklets, and providing prayer stones (*turbah*), in addition to offering various services to visitors in the holy courtyard."

These services are part of the Holy Courtyard Care Department's programs aimed at meeting visitors' needs and creating a suitable atmosphere for them to perform their Ziyarat rites with ease and comfort.



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