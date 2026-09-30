Al-Abbas Holy Shrine Organizes Quranic Gathering for Baghdad Memorization Students (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Scientific Complex of the Holy Quran at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine organized a Quranic gathering for the students of the Quran Memorization Project in the capital, Baghdad.

The Quranic Institute in Baghdad/Zafaraniya branch, affiliated with the complex, oversaw the organization of the gathering in collaboration with the Al-Hassan and Al-Hussayn (peace be upon them) Cultural Humanitarian Foundation.

The head of the Za'faraniya branch, Mr. Muhammad Umayr, said: "The gathering falls under the Quranic Youth Project, and its events were held at the shrine of Sayed Idris (peace be upon him) in the Karada area. It included several segments, including blessed recitations with the participation of Quran memorization students, in addition to a singing segment."

He added that "the goal of the Quranic Boy project is to prepare a generation of young men fortified with Quranic sciences and knowledge, as the project encompasses comprehensive educational, moral, and leadership visions, enabling the young man to become an influential figure in his community by connecting him with the Holy Quran."

At the end of the gathering, the distinguished students were honored to encourage them to continue their educational and spiritual journey by memorizing the Holy Book and reflecting on its blessed verses.



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