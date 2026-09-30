CNN Analyst: Strong Disapproval of Trump Hits Historic High Ahead of Midterms

ABNA24 - A CNN analyst says strong disapproval of US President Donald Trump’s performance has reached a historic high.

Harry Enten, CNN’s senior data analyst, said strong disapproval of Donald Trump’s performance has reached a historic high ahead of the midterm elections.

According to Enten, 50 percent of Americans now strongly disapprove of Trump’s performance, surpassing his previous record of 45 percent ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. Before that, the highest recorded level was 41 percent for George W. Bush ahead of the 2006 midterm elections.

The sentiment is even stronger among independent voters, with 56 percent saying they strongly disapprove of Trump’s performance, while only 9 percent strongly approve of his performance.

This comes as a new Reuters/Ipsos poll puts Donald Trump’s approval rating at 32 percent, the lowest recorded level of his political career.

According to the poll, Republicans’ approval of Trump’s performance has also fallen from 82 percent last week to 73 percent. Meanwhile, only 17 percent of respondents said they were satisfied with his handling of the cost of living, which was identified as the most important issue for voters ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

The poll also shows that only 34 percent of Americans support US attacks on Iran, while 82 percent believe the conflict is likely to continue for a long time.

Meanwhile, Reuters has reported that rising fuel prices following the war with Iran have fueled discontent over the cost of living in the United States.



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