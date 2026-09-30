Israeli Special Forces Shoot and Arrest Palestinian Man Near Ramallah

ABNA24 - Israeli special forces shot and wounded a Palestinian man on Tuesday during a raid on a farmstead where he was staying near the village of Sinjil, north of Ramallah, before arresting him and taking him to an unknown location. The incident came amid Israeli military raids and attacks across several towns and villages in the governorate.

The Sinjil Municipality said an Israeli special forces unit raided the farmstead and opened fire on the man, identified as Ashraf, wounding him in the foot before arresting him and taking him to an undisclosed location.

In a separate incident, Israeli occupation forces raided the town of Silwad, east of Ramallah, and the village of Al-Mughayyir, northeast of the city. Israeli forces also detained a woman at the entrance to Al-Mughayyir, though the reason for her detention and how long she was held were not immediately clear.

Israeli troops also continued bulldozing land in the town of Beit Rima, northwest of Ramallah, amid ongoing attacks on agricultural land and Palestinian property in the area.

At the same time, groups of Jewish settlers gathered on land belonging to the village of Umm Safa, north of Ramallah, raising concerns among residents over possible new attacks or the seizure of additional Palestinian land.

The Ramallah and Al-Bireh Governorate has witnessed continued escalation by Israeli army and settlers, including raids, shootings, arrests, land bulldozing, and attacks on Palestinians and their property.

According to the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, Israeli forces and settlers carried out 2,030 attacks across the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem in August, including 1,402 by Israeli forces and 628 by settlers.

Ramallah and Al-Bireh recorded the second-highest number of attacks during the month, with 353 assaults documented.



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