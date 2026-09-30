Iran Condemns Netanyahu’s UAE Visit, Warns of Regional Security Risks

ABNA24 - Iran's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the United Arab Emirates, warning of the very dangerous consequences of the Israeli regime's presence in the region.

In a statement, Iran's Foreign Ministry said: "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, while strongly condemning the trip of Benjamin Netanyahu, the child-killing and warmongering prime minister of the Zionist regime, to the United Arab Emirates, warns of the very dangerous consequences of the presence of the occupying regime in the region."

The statement said that at a time when West Asia is in one of the most fragile and sensitive historical junctures due to the Israeli regime's military aggression against Iran and its escalation of occupation and genocide in Islamic lands, especially Palestine and Lebanon, the presence of "a criminal whose hands are stained with the blood of hundreds of thousands of innocent people and who is wanted by international courts" is highly dangerous and alarming.

"Undoubtedly, given the proven enmity and hostility of the Zionist regime towards Iran and other countries in the region, and the regime's repeated threats against the Islamic Republic of Iran, all countries in the region must be aware of the consequences and repercussions of such a presence, which threatens the collective peace and security of the region," the statement said.

It said regional security is a collective and indivisible matter, and that any move that paves the way for the entry of destabilising actors into the region will ultimately harm all regional countries, leading to division and further insecurity and instability in West Asia.

"Accordingly, the governments of the region are expected to understand their responsibility towards regional peace and stability, refrain from providing the ground for the destructive presence of the Zionist regime, and not allow the territory of regional countries to become a platform for destabilising actions against other countries in the region."



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