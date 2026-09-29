Saudi Warplanes Carry Out Airstrikes on Telecom Infrastructure in Yemen’s Hodeida

ABNA24 - Saudi warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes targeting civilian infrastructure in Yemen’s Hodeida province on Tuesday.

A local source said Saudi warplanes struck the telecommunications network in the Nakhalila area of Al-Durayhimi district twice.

The source added that Saudi warplanes also struck telecommunications networks in Al-Luhayyah district four times.

The source condemned the Saudi enemy’s continued destruction of Yemen’s infrastructure and national resources, amid what it described as shameful Arab and international silence.



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