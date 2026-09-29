Palestinian Woman Martyred, Others Injured in Fresh Israeli Attacks on Gaza

ABNA24 - A Palestinian woman was martyred and others were injured in fresh Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Monday, amid ceasefire violations in different areas.

According to media sources, a woman was killed and several others were injured in an Israeli strike on a house in the an-Nafaq (Tunnel) area of northern Gaza City.

Another citizen was wounded in the head by Israeli gunfire in Jabalia refugee camp, north of Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israeli tanks and armored vehicles advanced directly towards Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia in the morning, forcing its medical staff to leave the facility.

During the large-scale genocidal war on Gaza, Israeli tanks and forces had repeatedly besieged, raided, and shelled Kamal Adwan Hospital in the north, leaving the complex heavily damaged.

Additionally, widespread military activity, including shooting incidents, artillery shelling, drone overflights, and demolitions, was reported in other areas of Gaza yesterday.



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