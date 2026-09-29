Hamas Leader: Regional Stability Cannot Be Achieved Without Addressing Palestinian Cause

ABNA24 - Khalil al-Hayya, head of Hamas’s political bureau, has said that the Palestinian people remain the key to “regional stability,” which he said “cannot be achieved without addressing the Palestinian cause.”

Al-Hayya made the remarks during a special interview conducted by Al Araby satellite channel on Saturday evening.

Al-Hayya began by praising the steadfastness and sacrifices of Palestinians both at home and abroad throughout decades of struggle against the Israeli occupation.

Al-Hayya described the current period facing the Palestinian people and their supporters as one marked by significant challenges, stressing that the foremost priority is to bring an end to Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

The Hamas leader reaffirmed his Movement’s commitment to the roadmap plan for Gaza that leads to the eventual establishment of a Palestinian state, and called for stronger international pressure on Israel to honor its ceasefire obligations.

He expressed his belief that a new political reality lies ahead for the Palestinian cause, driven by the local and global shifts that followed the events of October 7, 2023.



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