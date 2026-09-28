Oman :  Reaffirms Support for Palestinian Rights and Political Solution in Yemen

AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency – ABNA: In a statement posted on X, Albusaidi said Oman remained committed to diplomacy and respect for national sovereignty, describing negotiations and respect for the sovereignty of states as among the most reliable foundations for peace.

He said Muscat would continue working toward an international order in which security and peace are advanced through respect for international law, restraint and cooperation.

Albusaidi made the remarks after representing Oman at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, which brought together world leaders and senior government representatives to discuss major international issues.

The Omani foreign minister had also expressed concern over rising tensions in the region, calling for maritime security to be maintained in the Strait of Hormuz, an end to what he described as Israeli aggression, and a comprehensive political solution to the crisis in Yemen.

Oman has traditionally emphasized dialogue and mediation in addressing regional disputes. The latest statements reaffirm Muscat’s focus on diplomacy as tensions continue across the Middle East.

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital international maritime route linking the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman, remains strategically important to global energy and commercial shipping.

The UN General Assembly’s 81st session opened last week with representatives from the organization’s 193 member states taking part in debates, bilateral meetings and multilateral discussions on international affairs.