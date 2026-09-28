Netanyahu Makes Unannounced Visit to Abu Dhabi, Meets UAE President

AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency – ABNA: Israel’s Channel 12 reported that Netanyahu flew to Abu Dhabi aboard a private aircraft in the morning and spent several hours in the UAE before returning to Israel. The broadcaster said he met with Sheikh Mohamed during the visit.

The Israeli prime minister’s office and UAE authorities did not immediately provide official details about the reported meeting or its agenda. The UAE had not publicly commented on the visit in the immediate aftermath of the reports.

According to Israeli media reports, Netanyahu’s visit lasted about six hours, with discussions reportedly focused largely on Iran and regional security issues. The details of the talks have not been officially disclosed.

The reported meeting comes amid heightened attention to relations between Israel and the UAE and renewed reports concerning an alleged warning by Sheikh Mohamed to Netanyahu before Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

Israeli media have reported in recent weeks that the Emirati president warned Netanyahu before the attack about the possibility of a major Hamas operation. Netanyahu has rejected the claim, according to the reports.

Channel 12 initially reported that Netanyahu had traveled to the UAE for a meeting, citing two sources who said he had flown to Abu Dhabi on a private plane and was expected to meet Sheikh Mohamed.

The reported visit comes as Israel and the UAE continue to navigate a tense regional environment, with Iran and the broader security situation among the major issues affecting relations between the two countries.

No official account of the Netanyahu-Sheikh Mohamed meeting, including the issues discussed or any agreements reached, had been released at the time of publication.