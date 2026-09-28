Four Palestinians martyred, others injured in Israeli attacks in Gaza

ABNA24 - Four Palestinian civilians were martyred and others were wounded in fresh Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Sunday.

According to media sources, a civilian was killed and others were injured in an Israeli drone strike on a car in Gaza City in the evening.

Elsewhere in the enclave, Israeli forces shot and killed a man and wounded three others in Gaza City’s al-Tawam area. Separately, a teenager was killed by Israeli gunfire in central Khan Yunis, south of Gaza.

In the morning, a young man was martyred after a drone strike targeted the al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

Several civilians were also injured this morning when an Israeli drone bombed an area near the White Mosque in ash-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City.

Another drone strike wounded a citizen near tents sheltering displaced families in the vicinity of the Sheikh Radwan market, north of Gaza City.

Meanwhile, widespread military activity, including shooting incidents, artillery shelling, drone overflights, and demolitions, was reported in other areas of Gaza yesterday.



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