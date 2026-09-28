Cleaning operations in Bab Al-Qibla Street and surrounding area of Al-Abbas Shrine (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Service Affairs Department of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has enhanced cleaning operations on Bab al-Qibla Street and the surrounding area of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) by washing and cleaning the roads and sidewalks.

The department's staff were distributed to the work sites, using the equipment and machinery designated for washing the streets and sidewalks surrounding the holy shrine and maintaining their cleanliness.

These efforts contribute to providing a suitable atmosphere for visitors as part of the services offered by the department throughout the day.



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