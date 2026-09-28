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Setting up Fatimi Mourning Season Panorama in Bayn Al-Haramayn (+Photos)

28 September 2026 - 10:25
News ID: 1870988
Source: Al-Kafeel News
Setting up Fatimi Mourning Season Panorama in Bayn Al-Haramayn (+Photos)

The Department of Husseini Rites, Processions, and Bodies in Iraq and the Islamic World—affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine—has begun installing a panorama for the "Fatimi Season of Sorrow" in the area between the two holy shrines, in preparation for commemorating the Fatimi nights

ABNA24 - The Department of Husseini Rites, Processions, and Bodies in Iraq and the Islamic World—affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine—has begun installing a panorama for the "Fatimi Season of Sorrow" in the area between the two holy shrines, in preparation for commemorating the Fatimi nights.

Sayed Qasim Muhammad Al-Tarfi, the department's deputy head, stated, "This step is part of the early preparations undertaken by the department to create a suitable atmosphere for commemorating the martyrdom of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her) and to highlight the injustice she endured and her virtuous life."

He added, "The panorama features scenes and exhibits that depict that historical era, aiming to convey the story of the injustice suffered by the 'Lady of the Women of the Worlds' (peace be upon her) and to commemorate her tragic loss."

These efforts are part of the plan prepared by the Department of Rites to commemorate the martyrdom anniversaries of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).

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Fatimi Mourning Season Panorama in the area between the two holy shrines
Fatimi Mourning Season Panorama in the area between the two holy shrines
Fatimi Mourning Season Panorama in the area between the two holy shrines
Fatimi Mourning Season Panorama in the area between the two holy shrines
Fatimi Mourning Season Panorama in the area between the two holy shrines
Fatimi Mourning Season Panorama in the area between the two holy shrines
Fatimi Mourning Season Panorama in the area between the two holy shrines
Fatimi Mourning Season Panorama in the area between the two holy shrines
Fatimi Mourning Season Panorama in the area between the two holy shrines
Fatimi Mourning Season Panorama in the area between the two holy shrines
Fatimi Mourning Season Panorama in the area between the two holy shrines
Fatimi Mourning Season Panorama in the area between the two holy shrines
Fatimi Mourning Season Panorama in the area between the two holy shrines
Fatimi Mourning Season Panorama in the area between the two holy shrines
Fatimi Mourning Season Panorama in the area between the two holy shrines
Fatimi Mourning Season Panorama in the area between the two holy shrines

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