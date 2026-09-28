Hamas Warns Against Intensifying Israeli Raids and Talmudic Rituals at Al-Aqsa Mosque

ABNA24 - The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, warning about the intensification of raids by Israeli officials and settlers on al-Aqsa Mosque and the holding of Talmudic rituals at the holy site, said that the Israeli regime’s efforts to alter the Islamic identity of al-Quds will fail.

According to Pars Today, citing IRIB, Hamas said in a statement on Sunday that al-Quds will remain the property of its people and that no matter how much the Israeli regime intensifies its repression and crimes, it will not be able to change the city’s identity.

Hamas stressed that turning al-Quds into a military garrison, intensifying pressure on the city’s residents and its holy sites, and providing security protection and cover for settlers’ raids and the holding of their Talmudic rituals demonstrate the scale of the ongoing aggression against the identity of al-Quds and its holy sites.

Hamas specifically referred to actions carried out at Bab al-Qattanin and in the courtyards of al-Aqsa Mosque, adding that they took place alongside a raid by Itamar Ben-Gvir, the Israeli regime’s minister of internal security, Knesset member Amit Halevi, and a number of other officials and settlers.

Hamas stressed that these incursions will not create any rights for the Israeli regime or settlers at al-Aqsa Mosque, and that efforts to alter the Islamic identity of the mosque will also fail.

The movement went on to call on Palestinians living in al-Quds, the West Bank and the 1948-occupied territories to maintain their presence at al-Aqsa Mosque, make their way to the mosque and stand against Judaization plans, settlers’ actions and their incursions into al-Aqsa Mosque.

Hamas stressed that the will of the Palestinian people is stronger than the Israeli regime’s machinery of repression and arrogant behavior, and that the Palestinian people will continue to defend al-Quds and al-Aqsa Mosque.

The movement also called on Arab and Islamic peoples and countries to take immediate action and adopt a serious and responsible position in response to the intensification of incursions and violations against al-Aqsa Mosque and al-Quds.

Hamas also stressed the need to exert pressure to halt these incursions and protect the holy sites, and called for practical action to counter the ongoing process of Judaization and the continued incursions against al-Quds and al-Aqsa Mosque.



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