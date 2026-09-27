Africa's Diplomatic Cry in New York; Support for Palestine, Demand for UN Structural Reform

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On the fifth day of the eighty-first UN General Assembly, most African countries had sent their foreign ministers to this international meeting, and these officials expressed the views of their respective countries.

Mohammed Ali al-Nafti, Tunisia's Foreign Minister, said in his speech, "The Palestinian people are exposed every day to the most horrific crimes and violations of rights and are deprived of their most basic rights, because the international community cannot put an end to their pain and suffering."

Condemning the occupying regime's settlement policy in the West Bank, the torture of Palestinians, the blockade of the Gaza Strip, and the genocidal crimes in this land in the absence of any accountability or punishment, he called on the international community to fulfill its moral responsibility in this regard.

Tunisia's Foreign Minister added, "The International Court of Justice in its advisory opinion of July 19, 2024, determined that the usurping entity is obligated to end its illegal presence in the occupied Palestinian territory, and all member states of the United Nations are obligated not to recognize the legitimacy of this situation. In this regard, Tunisia reiterates its categorical opposition to any unilateral actions aimed at changing the historical, legal, and demographic realities of Holy Jerusalem, including forced displacement, home demolitions, and repeated attacks on Islamic and Christian sanctities."

This Tunisian official noted that the Palestinian people, especially in the Gaza Strip, are in a catastrophic situation as a result of killings, displacement, destruction of housing and infrastructure, and the collapse of the healthcare system, and as a result, safe, immediate, and sustainable access to humanitarian aid, and the possibility of fully carrying out the special duties of the United Nations, must be provided.

Regarding regional developments, he said, "Tunisia follows with great concern the escalation of tensions in the Middle East and its serious consequences at various security, political, economic, and social levels and believes that the continuation of this situation complicates issues and will bring catastrophic consequences for all countries of the region and the world. We call for an immediate halt to military operations, prioritizing reason and wisdom, returning to dialogue and negotiation, and prioritizing political, peaceful, and diplomatic solutions as the only solution to existing differences."

Tunisia's Foreign Minister also emphasized his country's solidarity with Lebanon and support for the people of this country and Lebanon's full sovereignty and independence and considered the repeated violation of the ceasefire in this country a clear violation of United Nations resolutions and condemned it. He also rejected and condemned the repeated Zionist attacks on Syrian soil.

Francisco Aurélio Vieira de Carvalho, the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the Republic of Cape Verde, said, "Peace cannot be achieved or maintained with poverty, deprivation, and lack of opportunity. Dialogue between nations, cooperation between peoples, the rule of law, and the prevention of the use of force in the world are essential."

He added, "International law and international humanitarian law cannot be applied selectively. These concepts only gain their real power, relevance, and effectiveness when they are respected and implemented by all."

The Prime Minister of Cape Verde emphasized that terrorism, extremism, violence, and transnational crimes remind us that peace requires prevention, strong institutions, effective cooperation, and the use of opportunities. Regarding Africa, he said, "Africa is the youngest continent in the world. Investing in youth, in education, in knowledge, and providing opportunities for them to build a dignified life also counts as investing in peace."

The Prime Minister of Cape Verde, stating that today's world is not the world of 1945 and the institutions established to respond to the challenges of that era must adapt to a world that has changed greatly, said, "We support the reform of the Security Council and a more effective, transparent, and representative United Nations. Africa constitutes nearly one-quarter of the member states of this organization and represents about one-fifth of the world's population, yet it is not adequately represented in this council."

Abdulqader Hussein Omar, Djibouti's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said, "We live in a critical stage that has been intensified by the expansion of conflicts, the deepening of existing crises, and the emergence of new conflicts with devastating economic, political, humanitarian, and security consequences. In the face of these challenges, we must emphasize the core mission of the United Nations: strengthening multilateralism, making it more inclusive and effective, and fully considering the interests of all countries, large and small."

He called for de-escalation and a sustainable political solution in Yemen to preserve human lives and called on foreign parties to refrain from escalating the conflict in Sudan through their harmful interventions.

Djibouti's Foreign Minister, regarding Palestine, said, "We reaffirm our commitment to the two-state solution based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the capital for the state of Palestine as the path to a just and sustainable peace. We strongly condemn settlement activity and violence against civilians, including by Israeli settlers in the West Bank, as well as forced displacement and any policy aimed at changing the demographic and territorial structure of the occupied Palestinian territory."

He emphasized that the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip remains a catastrophe that requires an immediate response from the international community. The protection of civilians must be guaranteed, humanitarian aid must reach those in need without obstruction, and violations of international humanitarian law must be stopped and condemned.

Abdulqader Hussein Omar also emphasized maintaining freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, especially in relation to the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and said this is an important geoeconomic issue for regional and global stability.

Marie Edith Tassila, Gabon's Minister of Foreign Affairs, said, "Our world today faces numerous deep and intertwined crises; armed conflicts are increasingly prolonging, geopolitical tensions have intensified, inequality continues, climate change is accelerating, and humanitarian urgencies are increasing. We reaffirm our commitment to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of countries and respect for their sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Gabon's Foreign Minister, regarding the digital world, said, "Although digital transformation offers significant opportunities, it also brings risks related to privacy violations, misinformation, cybercrimes, and irresponsible use of emerging technologies. The lack of an international legal framework provides the possibility for these abuses and directly threatens the security of our countries and the fundamental rights of our citizens."

He concluded, "Without Africa's fair participation in decisions related to international peace and security, no real global governance can exist. Gabon once again declares its support for Cuba and calls for the lifting of the blockade on this country."

Elisa Maria dos Santos Amado, São Tomé and Príncipe's Foreign Minister, said, "We emphasize dialogue, diplomacy, cooperation, and peaceful resolution of disputes. Africa today is in a position demographically, economically, and politically that is neither desirable nor sufficiently reflected in the institutions where the most influential decisions are made. In this regard, reform of the Security Council is essential. This is not a privilege for Africa but a matter of legitimacy, justice, and effectiveness."

The foreign minister of this African country emphasized, "We welcome the recent resolutions that recognized the historical importance of the transatlantic slave trade and promoted a more accurate and comprehensive depiction of the continent's size on maps and corrected distortions that visually made Africa's position appear small. This recognition must become an international system in which Africa fully participates in shaping the future." He declared his support for the two-state solution in Palestine and called for the lifting of the blockade on Cuba.

Mulambo Hamakuni Haimbe, Zambia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, said, "The United Nations must serve everyone."

He added, "Trust is the cornerstone of international cooperation, but today we see that trust in institutions, between nations, and especially between institutions that serve people, has decreased. Trust means respecting the fundamental principles enshrined in the UN Charter."

Zambia's Foreign Minister continued, "For Zambia, trust begins with keeping promises. Trust means respecting international agreements and financing development commitments. Trust means strengthening the voice of developing countries in word and deed. Trust means ensuring that the global system does not protect the interests of the powerful at the expense of the weak."

He concluded his remarks by saying, "With the escalation of geopolitical tensions and prolonged conflicts, we once again reaffirm our commitment to dialogue, diplomacy, and peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with the UN Charter and international law and call for greater cooperation between the United Nations, the African Union, and regional organizations for conflict prevention and collective peace and security."

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