Followers of Imam Ali Never Bow Down: Pakistani Shia Cleric Praises Iranian President’s Defiant UN Address

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Delivering his Friday sermon at Masjid and Imambargah Baqiyatullah in Karachi’s Defence area, Maisami addressed a broad range of spiritual, social and international issues, emphasizing personal accountability, the teachings of the Ahlul Bayt and the importance of unity during challenging times.

Spiritual Discipline and the Importance of Repentance

Maisami said God created human beings with an innate inclination toward monotheism and provided lawful means of fulfilling their natural desires. However, he noted that personal temptations, social pressures and environmental influences can sometimes lead individuals away from permissible conduct.

He stressed that true success lies in purifying the soul and maintaining obedience to God.

Referring to Quranic teachings, the scholar explained that human beings possess the ability to distinguish between righteousness and wrongdoing, making personal responsibility central to their spiritual development.

He reminded worshippers that their physical abilities and material possessions are divine blessings that should not be misused.

According to Maisami, recognizing that everything ultimately belongs to God can help individuals resist temptation and reconsider their actions before committing a sin.

He also urged believers not to lose hope in divine mercy after wrongdoing, emphasizing that repentance and seeking forgiveness remain essential elements of Islamic spiritual life.

Discussing the concept of Istidraj, Maisami cautioned that continuous worldly comfort should not automatically be interpreted as a sign of divine approval.

He explained that hardships may sometimes encourage individuals to reflect on their conduct, while uninterrupted blessings can also become a spiritual test if they lead to negligence and distance from God.

The cleric encouraged worshippers to devote time each day to self-examination and maintain their spiritual connection through supplications such as Dua Kumayl, Dua Nudba, Munajat Khams Ashar and Dua Sabah.

Iran’s UN Address and Regional Developments

Turning to international affairs during the second part of his sermon, Maisami criticized the effectiveness of international institutions in responding to threats and conflicts.

He expressed particular concern over the United Nations, questioning its ability to address situations in which powerful countries threaten others without facing meaningful consequences.

The scholar praised Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s address to the United Nations General Assembly, describing his presentation as a firm expression of Iran’s national position.

He said representatives of a country should demonstrate humility in their personal conduct while maintaining confidence and dignity when defending their nation's interests and principles.

Maisami also questioned why persistent instability and military confrontations disproportionately affect countries in the Gulf and the wider Muslim world.

Referring to the plight of oppressed communities, he urged Muslims to take their collective responsibilities seriously and respond to the suffering of vulnerable populations.

He emphasized that the Quran calls upon believers to support the oppressed and criticized what he described as insufficient action by Muslim countries in confronting regional crises.

Concerns Over Technology and Artificial Intelligence

Addressing the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence, Maisami advised parents to exercise caution regarding children's exposure to emerging technologies.

He acknowledged the importance of learning and understanding AI but warned against adopting new technologies without considering their security implications and potential consequences.

The scholar also referred to battery-powered vehicles and other technological developments, encouraging consumers to evaluate practical experience and reliability before embracing unfamiliar products.

His remarks emphasized informed decision-making rather than rejecting technological progress.

Call for Dialogue Amid Pakistan’s Political and Economic Challenges

Discussing domestic developments, Maisami expressed concern over the situation in Islamabad and warned that Pakistan could not afford further political confrontation.

He called on the parties involved to pursue dialogue and reconciliation, emphasizing their shared national identity.

The cleric also highlighted the country's economic difficulties, including rising prices of essential commodities and profiteering, urging those in positions of responsibility to address public concerns with seriousness.

Referring to recent incidents of terrorism, he expressed sympathy for the families of those killed and emphasized the need for national solidarity.

He concluded by calling for unity, responsible leadership and timely measures to protect peace and stability.

Throughout his sermon, Maisami linked individual spiritual responsibility with wider social obligations, arguing that personal reform, moral awareness and collective unity are essential to confronting the challenges facing Muslim societies.