Libya’s Grand Mufti: US Is Trapped in the Strait of Hormuz Dilemma

ABNA24 - The Grand Mufti of Libya said: "The US government tries to convince its own people that the Strait of Hormuz is under their control, but in reality, it is stuck in the dilemma of this strait.

"The Grand Mufti of Libya, in a video published on the social network X, stating that Ansarullah's control over the Bab al-Mandab Strait intensifies America's predicament, added: "I want to warn Muslims that the war underway in Yemen, led by Saudi Arabia with aircraft and missiles against the resistance in Yemen and against Ansarullah, is a war that Saudi Arabia is waging on behalf of the Americans."



"Sadiq al-Ghariani" added: "America has found itself trapped in the quagmire of the Strait of Hormuz, while it tries to convince its own people that this strait is under their control, but in reality, they are stuck in the dilemma of the Strait of Hormuz."



The Grand Mufti of Libya stated: "Ansarullah's control over the Bab al-Mandab Strait intensifies America's predicament, because all the victories it claims are nothing but an illusion."



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