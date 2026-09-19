Israeli Terrorist Forces Kill Palestinian in Central Gaza, Wound Others in Khan Yunis

ABNA24 - A Palestinian man was killed on Friday morning in central Gaza, while others were injured by Israeli occupation forces (IOF) near Nasser Medical Complex in western Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

Medical sources said Karam Musaad al-Masaraa died from injuries sustained after being shot by IOF gunfire on Jules Street in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

A medical source reported that two Palestinians were wounded by IOF gunfire near Nasser Medical Complex in western Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israeli military vehicles opened heavy fire northeast and south of Khan Yunis, while Israeli helicopters fired east and south of the city. Israeli warships also opened fire toward the Khan Yunis coastline.

Israeli helicopters also fired toward Rafah in southern Gaza, while Israeli artillery shelled an area northeast of the Bureij refugee camp. A helicopter fire was also reported east of Gaza City.

Earlier on Thursday, two Palestinians were killed, including one who succumbed to injuries previously sustained from Israeli fire in Khan Yunis.

The IOF continues to violate the ceasefire through airstrikes and artillery shelling targeting areas sheltering displaced Palestinians, as well as demolition and destruction operations inside the so-called Yellow Line. Restrictions on the movement of goods, humanitarian aid and travelers also remain in place.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 1,386 Palestinians have been killed and 4,784 wounded since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, 2025, while the bodies of 831 Palestinians have been recovered.

The overall toll since October 7, 2023, has risen to approximately 73,821 Palestinians killed and 174,879 wounded, reflecting the devastating human cost of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.



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