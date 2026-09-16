JANFADA Campaign Says 26% of Volunteers Ready for Military-Security Activities

ABNA24 - A spokesman for the campaign titled JANFADA, literally meaning ‘ready to self-sacrifice’ pointed to US warmongering policy against Iran, stressing the more a nation is prepared during war, the more threats will be warded off.

Speaking at a news conference in Tehran on Wednesday, Sassan Zare’ stated, “According to statistics obtained from the "JANFADA" campaign, 26 percent of the volunteers, enrolled their names at the campaign, were prepared to participate in military-security activities.”

Referring to the formation of the campaign, as a major global initiative, during the US-Israeli war of aggression waged against the Iranian nation, Zare’ maintained, "Our primary question was how to maximize the utilization of this capacity within Iranian society in order to address the country's challenges facing ahead."

The more a nation is prepared during war, the more threats will be warded off from the country, he underlined.

The comprehensive "JANFADA " platform, launched publicly on Tuesday, based on which, many volunteers voiced their readiness to join the campaign, the spokesman of the headquarters stated.

The US and Israel jointly waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on Feb. 28 which led to the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, high-ranking military commanders and civilians.



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