Hamas Welcomes BRICS Support for Palestinian Rights and Rejection of Israeli Occupation

ABNA24 - The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has welcomed the positive and supportive positions adopted by the BRICS group of developing nations at the end of their 2026 summit of leaders in New Delhi, India.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, Hamas said that the New Delhi Declaration 2026, adopted a day earlier at the beginning of a two-day BRICS summit in the Indian capital, clearly affirmed the "legitimate and inalienable" rights of the Palestinian people in their struggle against the Israeli occupation.

The statement said the BRICS declaration contained affirmation of major Palestinian rights, including self-determination and return as well as the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state on the borders of 1967 with al-Quds as its capital.

It said the declaration had also recognized Palestine's right to full membership in the United Nations and firmly opposed the forced displacement of Palestinians as well as any geographical or demographic change in the Gaza Strip.

"We express our appreciation to the BRICS countries for these important stances in supporting our people's rights and rejecting the occupation and displacement," Hamas said.

The Palestinian group, which controls Gaza, called for practical steps from BRICS countries to enable Palestinians to exercise their rights in the face of the Israeli occupation.

In its New Delhi declaration, BRICS countries also affirmed the need to end Israel's illegal occupation of Palestinian territories while rejecting unilateral measures aimed at altering the legal and historical status of occupied Jerusalem.

The declaration also condemned the use of starvation as a method of warfare in places like Gaza, as well as attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, and the obstruction, politicization, and militarization of humanitarian assistance in the Palestinian territory.

The statement comes amid incessant efforts by Iran, a BRICS member since January 2024, to force an end to Israel's genocidal war on Gaza and its expansion of settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Other BRICS countries, including founding member South Africa, have been vocal in their support for Gaza and their opposition to the Israeli regime's occupation of Palestine.



/129