Shia Leaders in Pakistan Raise Concerns Over Denial of Milad Rally Permission

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The concerns were raised at a joint press conference held at Kotli Imam Hussain in Dera Ismail Khan. Representatives of the Shia Ulema Council Pakistan, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Fiqh-e-Jafria, Anjuman Mutawallian and other Shia organisations attended the briefing.

Allama Ramzan Tauqeer, central vice president of the Shia Ulema Council Pakistan, said the community was concerned about what he described as unequal treatment in the granting of permission for religious programmes and rallies.

He also paid tribute to Pakistani soldiers and civilians who lost their lives or served during the country's defence, speaking on September 6, observed in Pakistan as Defence Day.

Tauqeer said several programmes and rallies had been organised in connection with the celebrations marking the birth of Prophet Muhammad, while the Shia community had also announced plans for a rally. According to him, however, the district administration did not grant permission for the event.

He alleged that members of the Shia community were being treated differently from other religious groups and questioned why some groups were allowed to organise religious activities while similar requests from the Shia community faced restrictions.

“The right to hold religious programmes according to one’s beliefs belongs to every Pakistani citizen, regardless of sect, religion or affiliation,” Tauqeer said.

Tauqeer said the issue was not an isolated incident and claimed that previous decisions at the district and provincial levels had contributed to a sense of marginalisation among members of the Shia community.

He also referred to recent Quran recitation and recitation-related competitions held at the commissioner’s residence, arguing that government premises should be treated as public spaces where citizens of all religious and sectarian backgrounds receive equal treatment.

He said the community had attempted to communicate its concerns to the administration through religious sermons and other channels but had yet to receive a satisfactory response.

According to Tauqeer, unequal treatment in religious matters could increase tensions within society and create unnecessary unrest.

He stressed that the proposed rally was intended to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and express devotion to him, rather than to oppose or obstruct any other religious group’s activities.

Tauqeer also expressed concern over reported action and arrests involving some individuals in connection with the issue, calling for the administration to review the situation.

He warned that if the community's concerns were not addressed, Shia religious leaders and organisations would consult and decide on their next course of action.

Allama Ghazanfar Ali Naqvi, preacher at the Central Jamia Mosque Lato Faqir, said the Shia community respected Pakistan’s Constitution and laws and did not seek to interfere with programmes organised by other religious groups.

However, he called for equal treatment of all communities in matters concerning religious activities.

Tanveer Hussain Rizvi, president of Anjuman Mutawallian, also urged the district administration to permit the Shia community to hold the proposed Milad rally and other religious programmes within the framework of the law.

The participants called on the authorities to adopt a uniform approach toward all religious and sectarian groups and ensure that the Shia community is able to organise religious gatherings and rallies in accordance with legal requirements.

The allegations and concerns raised at the press conference were directed at the district administration, which was urged to address the community's claims and clarify the reasons for denying permission for the rally.