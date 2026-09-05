Al-Quds Brigades Says Fighter Martyred After Foiling Abduction Attempt in Gaza

ABNA24 - The Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, announced that resistance fighter Fadi Ali Saeed Al-Abadla was killed early on Friday after its fighters thwarted an attempt by “collaborator militias,” backed by an Israeli reconnaissance drone, to abduct him in the Al-Qarara area north of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

In a brief statement, the group said its fighters “detected the infiltrating force on Al-Jumeiza Street as it attempted to abduct Al-Abadla and engaged it at point-blank range using grenades and medium weapons, resulting in confirmed casualties among the attacking force, including killed and wounded personnel.”

The Al-Quds Brigades added that an Israeli drone intervened to provide cover for the force’s withdrawal from the area. It said members of the force then shot and killed Al-Abadla, leaving his body at the scene before fleeing after evacuating their own dead and wounded.



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