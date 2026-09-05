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Israeli Enemy Releases 3 Lebanese Prisoners, Arrests 3 Others

5 September 2026 - 10:22
News ID: 1861512
Source: Almanar
Israeli Enemy Releases 3 Lebanese Prisoners, Arrests 3 Others

Al-Manar’s correspondent reported that the Zionist enemy released a Lebanese man who had been detained this afternoon.

ABNA24 - Al-Manar’s correspondent reported that the Zionist enemy released a Lebanese man who had been detained this afternoon.

Al-Manar also reported that the enemy will release four more prisoners later today: two Lebanese and two Syrians.

An Israeli force entered the town of Halta-Hasbaya this morning and arrested three residents: Qassem Abdel-Aal, Hatem Abdel-Aal, and Zaal Ghassan Abdel-Aal. The arrests occurred after the force surrounded several houses and prevented residents from leaving. Following the arrests, the Israeli force withdrew towards the occupied Palestinian territories.

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