Israeli Enemy Releases 3 Lebanese Prisoners, Arrests 3 Others

ABNA24 - Al-Manar’s correspondent reported that the Zionist enemy released a Lebanese man who had been detained this afternoon.

Al-Manar also reported that the enemy will release four more prisoners later today: two Lebanese and two Syrians.

An Israeli force entered the town of Halta-Hasbaya this morning and arrested three residents: Qassem Abdel-Aal, Hatem Abdel-Aal, and Zaal Ghassan Abdel-Aal. The arrests occurred after the force surrounded several houses and prevented residents from leaving. Following the arrests, the Israeli force withdrew towards the occupied Palestinian territories.



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