Departments of Al-Abbas Holy Shrine continue to provide services to visitors on Friday eve (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The departments of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine continue to provide their various services to the visitors arriving at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) to commemorate Friday eve.

The Service Affairs Department at the holy shrine provides chilled drinking water to visitors through its service procession, aiming to meet their needs and alleviate the impact of rising temperatures.

The assistant head of the department, Mr. Aws Taher, said: "The department continues to provide chilled water through its service convoy on Friday eve, noting that the personnel of the Water Supply Division work around the clock to secure water, in addition to deploying distribution stations in the main axs of the old city of Karbala, which facilitates visitors' access to it."

On the guidance and advisory side, the Religious Affairs Department at the holy shrine presented an advisory lecture for visitors in the area between the two holy shrines, covering a number of religious and ethical topics of interest to the visitors.

The lecture was delivered by Sheikh Mohammad Al-Aboudi, addressing the virtue of fulfilling the needs of believers and bringing joy to their hearts, and the great reward and merit that comes with it, in addition to explaining several trial-related issues that a believer needs in their daily life.

The lecture included answers to visitors' questions and religious inquiries, as the questions were submitted on paper slips, allowing for their answers and rulings to be provided, enabling visitors to benefit directly from the religious guidance.

As part of the services provided to the visitors, the staff of the Maqam of Imam Al-Mahdi (may Allah hasten his holy reappearance) at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine continue to offer their diverse services on Friday eve.

The assistant head of the department, Mr. Hadi Hanoun, said: "The department's staff is keen on providing various services to the visitors, which contributes to meeting their needs and facilitating the performance of the Ziyarat rituals."

The provided services include the distribution of hot beverages and chilled water, as well as organizational services that contribute to facilitating the movement of visitors and the smooth performance of their Ziyarat rituals.

These efforts are part of the service system provided by the departments of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine to the visitors on Friday eve, stemming from their commitment to meet their needs, provide various forms of service and care, and create the appropriate atmosphere for them to perform the Ziyarat rituals.



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