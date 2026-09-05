Iran Says US, E3 Move Shows ‘Complete Failure’ of Snapback Mechanism

ABNA24 - Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Vienna announced that a planned resolution by the United States and European troika (E3) against Tehran at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors indicates the failure of the snapback mechanism.

“US and E3 once again intend to submit a resolution against Iran to the IAEA Board of Governors and, as they claim, refer Iran's nuclear issue to the UN Security Council in New York,” the mission wrote on Friday.It added that the move apparently indicates that Washington and its European allies no longer believe in the snapback mechanism or the return of Iran’s nuclear issue to the Security Council’s agenda, despite having previously pursued and heavily "propagandized" the measure.According to the mission, the latest initiative is a “clear sign" of the “complete failure of the snapback illusion".

Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Vienna made the announcement amid reports that the US and the E3 — Britain, France and Germany — plan to present a resolution to the UN nuclear watchdog's ‌board next week, reporting Iran to the UN Security Council for the first time in 20 years.If passed, the resolution would follow up on one adopted by the IAEA Board of Governors on June 12, 2025, accusing Iran of "non-compliance" with its nuclear obligations. The resolution, pushed by Britain, France and Germany, and endorsed by the US, was passed with 19 votes in favor, three against, and 11 abstentions.

The mission further dismissed the move as another “desperate action”, stating it would bring no benefit to the US and E3.“Their new desperate action will bring them no benefit either, and they won’t gain anything out of it,” it emphasized.



/129