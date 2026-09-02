Imam Musa Al-Sader: A Man Whose Absence Still Resonates

ABNA24 - Every year, as the anniversary of Imam Sayyed Musa Al-Sader’s disappearance comes around, the case is no longer merely an old judicial file, nor simply the story of a religious and political figure who vanished under mysterious circumstances. It becomes once again the case of an entire nation that has been asking for forty-eight years: Where is Musa al-Sader? What happened to him and his two companions, Sheikh Mohammad Yaacoub and journalist Abbas Badr al-Din?

And who decided to bury the truth behind walls of silence?

Sayyed Musa Al-Sader was no ordinary religious leader. He was an exceptional figure who bridged religious tradition and intellectual thought, faith and social action, and the defense of his community with an openness to all other components of the nation.

He believed Lebanon’s religious communities should not exist as isolated islands, but as complementary components of a single nation. That is why he did not confine his message to the Shiite community. Although he strongly championed the cause of the deprivation suffered by Lebanon’s Shiite community at the time, he sought to turn the fight against injustice and deprivation into a national cause. This, ultimately, was the source of his true strength.

Sayyed Musa Al-Sader possessed a rare charisma and an exceptional ability to speak to people in a language they could understand, transforming the religious leader from a passive observer of events into an active force in shaping them. He established the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council, launched the Movement of the Deprived, and played a pivotal role in founding the Amal Movement. But more important than the institutions he left behind was the idea he called for: that no Lebanese person should be deprived of the state, dignity, or justice on the basis of their sect, region, or social class.

He also held a clear political position on the “Israeli” occupation and the Palestinian cause. At the same time, however, he sought to shield Lebanon from becoming an open arena for Arab and regional conflicts. This may well be one of the keys to understanding the man and his political vision.

Why was Sayyed Musa Al-Sader such a distinctive figure? Because his influence extended far beyond the pulpit. He could engage with presidents, prime ministers, and Arab leaders, while at the same time traveling to villages and towns to sit with farmers, workers, and the poor. He had a remarkable ability to build bridges between those at odds with one another.

During the civil war, as Lebanon was sliding toward sectarian fragmentation, Sayyed Musa al-Sader spoke of a united Lebanon. As sectarian divisions deepened, he embraced the principle of coexistence. And as social deprivation became fuel for an explosion, he called for development and justice. His influence, therefore, was not merely religious; it was also social, political, and deeply rooted in popular support.

Perhaps the most troubling aspect of his character, in the eyes of his adversaries, was his ability to turn that influence into a political force that transcended borders.

What Happened in Libya?

On August 25, 1978, Imam Musa Al-Sader arrived in Libya on an official visit, accompanied by Sheikh Mohammad Yaacoub and journalist Abbas Badr al-Din. On August 31, all contact with the three men was lost

The official Libyan account at the time was that the three men had left Libya for Italy. However, Italian investigations conducted at the time reached a crucial conclusion: Imam al-Sader and his two companions never entered Italy and were not aboard the Italian flight they were said to have taken. The Italian judiciary reaffirmed this finding in its final ruling in 1982.

Lebanese investigations likewise concluded that the account of their departure from Libya was inconsistent with the available evidence. The central narrative that sought to shift the location of their disappearance from Libya to Italy had therefore fallen apart. Yet the collapse of that narrative did not bring the truth to light. And this is where the real mystery begins.

Why Did Musa Al-Sader disappear?

To this day, there is no definitive judicial account that conclusively establishes the precise motive behind his disappearance. Yet it is difficult to separate Al-Sader’s disappearance from the strained relationship he had with Muammar Gaddafi’s regime. Al-Sader was not a marginal figure who happened to travel to Libya and then disappear. He was a highly influential figure in Lebanon and the Arab world, and many of his political, religious, and social positions were at odds with the policies and priorities of the Libyan regime at the time.

The Lebanese investigation went further, concluding that the Imam and his two companions had been held somewhere inside Libya. Lebanese judicial authorities later issued arrest warrants for a number of Libyan officials in connection with the case. In a 2002 speech, Gaddafi himself also acknowledged that Sayyed al-Sader had disappeared in Libya, years after the official narrative had maintained that he had left the country. While this admission, on its own, does not constitute judicial evidence establishing every detail of what happened, it carries considerable political and historical significance.

Why Has the Truth Remained Hidden to This Day?

Because Al-Sader’s disappearance was not that of an ordinary person. He entered a country on an official visit, met with its officials, and then vanished along with his two companions, leaving no clear trail behind. More troubling still, the country where the disappearance took place was, at the time, a tightly controlled security state in which sensitive information was concentrated in the hands of a small circle within the ruling establishment.

Then came Gaddafi’s death and the fall of his regime in 2011. Libya was transformed from a centralized state capable of controlling and concealing information into a fragmented country where documents, institutions, and secrets became dispersed among multiple factions and centers of power. As a result, the collapse of the regime believed to hold the key to the case did not automatically lead to the truth being uncovered. In some respects, it instead resulted in evidence, witnesses, and documents becoming scattered. This is one of the main reasons the mystery has endured.

Who Failed to Cooperate in Uncovering the Truth?

To be precise, the greatest historical responsibility lies with Muammar Gaddafi’s regime and its security apparatus, given the Libyan authorities’ refusal at the time to fully cooperate with the investigations, as well as their insistence that Al-Sader had left for Italy- a narrative that was ultimately contradicted by the Italian investigations.

Notably, a Lebanese delegation was dispatched to Libya and Italy following the disappearance in 1978. However, the Libyan authorities refused to allow the delegation to enter Libyan territory, while it was able to continue its work in Rome in cooperation with the Italian authorities.

However, it would be inaccurate to say that the current Libyan authorities have refused to cooperate altogether. In November 2025, the Libyan government handed a Lebanese delegation a file related to the case. The Lebanese follow-up committee later clarified, however, that the material provided was limited and consisted largely of investigations conducted in 2012. A significant portion of the file concerned human remains that DNA testing had established belonged to Libyan opposition figure Mansour Al-Kikhia, rather than Imam al-Sader.

This means that the problem today is not simply a matter of a “refusal to cooperate,” but also the lack of either the capacity or the political will to provide the full truth—with all the relevant documents and testimony, information about possible detention sites, and the fate of the remains, should the three men have been killed.

What About Italy?

Italy played a dual role in the case. In the late 1970s, Italian judicial authorities conducted extensive investigations and reached a clear conclusion: Imam al-Sadeer and his two companions had never entered Italy. The case was reopened at a later stage, before the Italian judiciary once again reaffirmed the key finding in 2015: the three men had not left Libya and had not entered Italy.

This makes the question all the more difficult to answer: If they never reached Italy, and both Lebanese and Italian investigations concluded that they had not left Libya, where did they end up? This is precisely where the missing link in the case lies.

Was Al-Sader Still Alive After His Disappearance?

This remains the most enigmatic aspect of the case. Over the decades, multiple accounts have emerged: some claim that he was held in a Libyan prison; others suggest that he was killed shortly after his disappearance; and still others have made claims about human remains or possible burial sites. Yet no conclusive, publicly available forensic evidence has emerged to establish his fate with certainty.

In 2011, reports surfaced about human remains that were believed to possibly belong to Imam al-Sader. Subsequent Libyan DNA testing, however, identified the remains as those of Libyan opposition figure Mansour al-Kikhia. A BBC investigation also examined the case and reported that a journalistic team attempting to follow the morgue lead in Tripoli was detained by Libyan security forces while carrying out its investigation there.

And so, the question remains unanswered: Was Musa al-Sader killed? Or did he remain alive in captivity for many years? And if he was killed, where are his remains?

A Case That Does Not Expire with Time

Some may believe that after 48 years, the case belongs to the past. But crimes involving enforced disappearance do not simply end with the passage of time. When a person disappears, it is not only a family left waiting for answers; an entire state is left with the responsibility of seeking the truth. That is why the families of the Imam and his two companions have continued to demand answers, while the Lebanese judiciary has kept the case open and the issue has remained deeply embedded in Lebanon’s collective memory.

This is not the cause of a single sect.

Regardless of how Lebanese people may differ in their assessment of his political positions, Imam Musa Al-Sader was a pivotal figure in Lebanon’s modern history, and his disappearance left a profound mark on the country’s political and social life.

A Man Whose Absence Still Resonates

Perhaps the regime that sought to silence him believed that making the man disappear would bring an end to his influence. History, however, proved otherwise. With each passing year, his name resurfaces; whenever one file is closed, another is opened; and whenever the case is declared over, the same question returns: Where is Musa Al-Sader?

The man disappeared, but his vision endured. His voice was silenced, but his words lived on. His physical presence was gone, but his image remained etched in the memory of generations of Lebanese. That is why the anniversary of his disappearance remains an open wound.

For this reason, justice in the case of Imam Sayyed Musa Al-Sader is not simply about determining who abducted him, who ordered it, or who carried out the crime. Above all, justice means that his family, Lebanon, his followers, and everyone who believes in his right to life and freedom deserve to know: What happened to Musa al-Sader? And where is he?

Since August 31, 1978, this has no longer been a question for one family or one sect alone. It has become a question posed to history itself: Who can make a man disappear from the world, yet cannot hide the truth forever?



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