International conference honoring Allameh Hassanzadeh Amoli to be held in northern Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: A two-day international conference commemorating the legacy of the revered Islamic philosopher and mystic Allameh Hassanzadeh Amoli will be held at his burial site in northern Iran, bringing together scholars and devotees from across Iran and several foreign nations.

The event, organized by the Avaye Towhid Scientific and Educational Institute in cooperation with the late scholar's family office, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Karbala Division of Mazandaran Province and the Amol Governorate, will mark the ninth installment of the "Sacred Soil of Mystics" series of spiritual gatherings.

A Gathering of Hearts and Minds

Scheduled for August 30-31, 2026, in the village of Ira near the city of Amol, the conference will take place adjacent to the hallowed resting place of the celebrated scholar, who passed away in 2021 after a lifetime dedicated to Islamic philosophy, mysticism, astronomy and jurisprudence.

Organizers report widespread enthusiasm among devotees of divine knowledge from throughout Iran, with international guests also traveling to the country to participate in the spiritual assembly.

A Comprehensive Program of Scholarship and Spirituality

The two-day gathering will feature a rich program combining academic, mystical and educational content, including:

Specialized lectures delivered by prominent scholars

Question-and-answer sessions on philosophical and mystical themes

Educational workshops focused on spiritual purification and ethics

Individual and group counseling on spiritual and family matters

Poetry recitations centered on mysticism and the Ahl al-Bayt (AS)

Pilgrimage and visitation to the tomb of Allameh Hassanzadeh Amoli to pay respects to the distinguished mystic

Distinguished Speakers

A roster of prominent seminary and university scholars will deliver addresses at the conference, including Ayatollah Ramazani, Hojatoleslam Hosseini Amoli, Hojatoleslam Yazdanpanah, Dr. Hassanzadeh — daughter of the late scholar — Professor Homayoun Hemmati, and Brigadier General Movahed, commander of the IRGC's Mazandaran provincial forces.

Legacy of a Polymath

Allameh Hassan Hassanzadeh Amoli was among the most distinguished Islamic scholars of the contemporary era, renowned for his mastery across multiple disciplines including philosophy, theoretical mysticism, mathematics, astronomy and traditional medicine. His voluminous writings and decades of teaching produced generations of students who continue to carry forward his intellectual and spiritual legacy.

Attendance at the conference is open to the public with prior registration, with organizers having made necessary arrangements for accommodation and hospitality for participants traveling from across the country.

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