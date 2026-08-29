Fresh Israeli airstrikes against residential areas in southern Lebanon

ABNA24 - Zionist regime Fighter jets have targeted residential areas in southern Lebanon in a new act of aggression against Lebanon.

Zionist regime's army bombed the Mis al-Jabal area in Lebanon and the Arabsalim area in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, on Thursday evening.

Additionally, Lebanon's official news agency reported a large-scale demolition operation carried out by the Zionist regime's army in the south of the city of Tyre, as well as the destruction of citizens' homes in the Marjayoun area.

On the other hand, the artillery of the Zionist regime's army shelled the Khardali road in the south.

Lebanese sources also reported a powerful explosion carried out by Israeli forces in the town of Bayut al-Siyad in southern Lebanon.



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